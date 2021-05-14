(Bloomberg) -- Ireland’s health service has shut down its computer systems amid what it described as a “significant” cyberattack.

“There is a significant ransomware attack on the HSE IT systems,” the heath service said in a tweet. “We have taken the precaution of shutting down all our our IT systems in order to protect them from this attack and to allow us fully assess the situation with our own security partners.”

Covid-19 vaccinations are not impacted by the attack, the HSE said.

The shutdown is already having knock on effects: one of Ireland’s biggest maternity hospitals canceled most appointments Friday, while the health system is now using paper records to operate.

“We are at the very early stages of fully understanding the threat, the impact, and trying to contain,” health service Chief Executive Officer Paul Reid told RTE Radio.

The incident comes in a week which saw the largest gasoline pipeline in the U.S. taken offline for five days following a cyberattack.

In 2017, the U.K’s National Health Service was infiltrated by ransomware, affecting 45 organizations and forcing hospitals to turn away patients.

