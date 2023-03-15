Irish Home Prices Fall in January for the First Drop Since 2020

(Bloomberg) -- Irish house prices fell in January, marking the first monthly decline since May 2020 as higher interest rates and surging inflation eat into demand.

Average home prices fell by 0.6% compared to a month earlier, according to data published by the Central Statistics Office on Wednesday. It was the largest drop since a 1.1% decline in December 2019.

The fall may be a sign that some of the heat is coming out of the Irish housing market, which has held firm amid a tight market for new homes. The month-on-month dip in purchase prices follows a 0.4% drop in asking prices in the final three months of last year, according to a report by MyHome and Davy.

The cost of a home was 6.1% higher in January when compared to 12 months earlier, leaving the median price paid at €305,000 ($322,000). The year-on-year increase is less than half the rate reached early last year.

