(Bloomberg) -- Housing prices in Ireland posted a year-on-year decline for the first time since mid-2020, adding to signs of a cooling market amid rising interest rates.

The average listed price of a home in second quarter was 0.5% lower than the same period a year ago, according to a report by real estate website daft.ie.

The annual drop marks a shift for one of Europe’s most resilient housing markets, as shortages in supply held up prices despite higher interest rates eating into consumer buying power. The market trend is still on edge as prices increased on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

“A year ago, double-digit inflation in housing prices was still prevalent across much of the country,” said Ronan Lyons, an economist at Trinity College Dublin and author of the report. “Now, very few markets are seeing prices more than a percentage point or two higher than a year ago.”

Despite the year-on-year dip, second-quarter residential property prices rose by an average of 2.4% from the end of March, ending a string of quarter on quarter declines.

That “is not a trivial increase,” said Lyons, adding that it almost matches the average quarterly increase during a demand surge related to the Covid-19 pandemic between mid-2020 and mid-2022.

“Whether the latest quarterly figure represents a temporary bounce — after three weak quarters — or a resumption of strong upward pressure, remains to be seen,” he said.

