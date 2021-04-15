(Bloomberg) -- Irish imports from Great Britain slumped 53% in February compared to a year ago, in the latest sign of disruption after Brexit.

Imports from Great Britain, which does not include Northern Ireland, decreased by 742 million euros ($888 million) to 650 million euros compared with February 2020, Ireland’s central statistics office said in a statement. The largest drops were in the imports of food and live animals, mineral fuels, and machinery and transport equipment, it said.

Exports from Ireland to Great Britain fell 11% year-on-year.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.