(Bloomberg) -- Ireland’s electricity grid warned of a potential capacity shortfall for the winter periods over the next five years.

While short-term supply risks have eased due to the planned return of two gas-fired power plants, margins will remain tight during the coming winter with system alerts possible, the Commission for Regulation of Utilities said, citing a capacity statement from EirGrid.

Ireland’s existing, older generating fleet is struggling to keep up with the country’s increased electricity use, with the data-center sector expected to drive further demand growth. If no action is taken, EirGrid forecasts a capacity shortfall of as much as 1,850 megawatts in the 2024-25 winter period.

Ireland’s capacity warning comes amid an energy crisis that’s pushed gas and power prices to record highs in Europe. The surge in energy costs will be taken up by European leaders themselves when they meet in Brussels for a summit on Oct. 21-22, according to a draft of the meeting’s agenda seen by Bloomberg News.

Ireland’s regulator will work on a program to increase generation capacity to meet longer-term needs and mitigate medium-term risks, CRU said in a statement. Measures include procuring temporary emergency generation capacity and extending the operation of older generators when less carbon-intensive options are exhausted.

