(Bloomberg) -- Hundreds of thousands of public sector workers in Ireland are poised to receive a pay rise after months of talks between unions and the government ended with an agreement early Friday.

If approved, almost 400,000 workers — including civil servants, nurses and teachers — are set to get a 10.25% pay increase over two and half years. The measures, weighted toward lower-income workers, will cost the government €3.6 billion ($3.9 billion) over four budget years, according to a statement from Paschal Donohoe, Ireland’s minister for public expenditure.

“This agreement will provide certainty and stability for public servants as well as the government and public service users over the coming years,” Donohoe said in the statement. “I wanted to reach an agreement that was both affordable and fair, and I believe both of these objectives have been achieved.”

The deal is a win for workers who’d been wrangling for months in pursuit of higher pay to offset recent high euro-area inflation . Unions had rejected the government’s earlier offers. Governments across Europe have faced similar problems as they attempt to appease workers while also trying to tamp down wage inflation.

The proposed agreement will also include a provision for a local bargaining mechanism equivalent to 1% of pay. That will allow grades, groups and categories of public servants to advance their own proposals while providing cost certainty to the government, according to Donohoe’s statement.

Final approval will come when the government consents and unions endorse it through ballots to follow shortly.

