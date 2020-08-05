(Bloomberg) -- The Swan Bar in Dublin has survived wars and recessions. Now, it faces a new threat: the coronavirus.

Late Tuesday, the government postponed the reopening of bars which don’t serve food for the second time, amid concern the virus is starting to spread again. Over half of the country’s pubs remain closed after shuttering in March.

The decision is “devastating,” said Ronan Lynch, whose family has run the Swan since 1937. “It’s incredibly frustrating, an absolute car crash for the industry.”

Net sales in Ireland declined 20% in the first six months of the year, Guinness-maker Diageo Plc. said on Tuesday. With no sign of reopening, Lynch said he feels industry has been “scapegoated” to an extent. The government counters that this isn’t the time to take risks. Both sides agree it’s a blow, especially to rural Ireland, where bars remain at the center of many communities.

“For pubs open through World Wars and the Troubles down the years, now that they’re closed, it’s a bit of a disappointment,” said Gerry Maguire, owner of Maguire‘s pub in Blacklion, on the Irish border. “There aren’t that many businesses in the village and every business counts, so one less is a big thing.”

Ireland has recorded about 300 new cases in the past seven days, the most since the start of June.

The government had already delayed the final stage of reopening from July 20 to August 10. While pubs serving food are already open, they face restrictions. Those include time limits on how long customers can stay, and table service only.

Those bars have “done a fantastic job” in opening safely, said Lynch. People miss the “big picture. Behind every pub, there are staff, suppliers. Pubs are massive part of Irish culture.”

