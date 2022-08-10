(Bloomberg) -- Transgender women in Ireland and Northern Ireland will no longer be able to participate in female contact rugby under a policy shift from one of the sport’s governing bodies.

The change is in line with World Rugby guidance and follows research showing evidence of physical differences between those assigned as male and female at birth, the Irish Rugby Football Union said in a statement on Wednesday. “Advantages in strength, stamina and physique brought about by male puberty are significant and retained even after testosterone suppression,” the organization said.

The global governing body for rugby league banned transgender women from playing in female international matches earlier this year.

Two registered players are affected by today’s change. Options for remaining active in the game have been discussed with them, including non-contact formats, refereeing, coaching and volunteering, the Irish Ruby Football Union said. Players whose sex is recorded at birth as female may continue to play in the male category if they provide written consent and a risk assessment is carried out.

“We continue to stand with the LGBT+ community, and while we accept that today some may feel disappointed in this decision, we want to again underline to them -- there is a place for everyone in rugby, and we can all work together,” said Spirit of Rugby Manager Anne Marie Hughes, who works on policy development for the IRFU.

