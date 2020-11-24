(Bloomberg) -- Irish authorities said they are concerned about a potential ban on some meat exports to the U.K. as a result of Brexit, in a sign of the complications flowing from the British exit from the European Union.

The EU limits the import of some processed meats including sausages and ground lamb into the bloc. The U.K. currently plans to apply the same restrictions, Irish Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said on RTE Radio on Tuesday.

The ban could also hit exports of food to Northern Ireland from Great Britain, as the region will effectively remain part of the bloc’s customs area under the protocol agreed to avoid a hard border returning to Ireland.

“This is an issue which has emerged over the last number of weeks,” McConalogue said. “It is something which is concerning.”

Still, Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Monday he’s “confident” issues relating to the protocol can be resolved, and hopeful that an outline of a possible future trade agreement between the EU and U.K. may emerge within days. About half of Ireland’s meat exports went to the U.K. in 2018, making it by far the most important trade partner for the industry.

Broadcaster RTE reported the potential problem earlier on Tuesday.

