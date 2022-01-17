(Bloomberg) -- Imports into Ireland from Northern Ireland surged 64% in the first eleven months of 2021, continuing the trend seen since the U.K. formally left the EU.

The jump in imports came alongside a 48% increase in exports to Northern Ireland, the Irish Central Statistics Office said in a statement. Imports from Great Britain, which does not include Northern Ireland, fell 21% in the same period, while exports jumped by a fifth.

Some British-based retailers have stopped selling into the Irish Republic amid increased checks on goods moving from Great Britain to Ireland since the U.K. left the EU. In contrast, Irish firms have increased trade with Northern Ireland, where there are still no checks on goods moving between the two jurisdictions.

Irish exports to Great Britain rose 16% in November compared to a year earlier, while imports fell 18%.

