Irish whiskey will continue to be fully protected in the U.K., even if nation crashes out of the European Union without a deal.

“After March 2019, irrespective of the outcome of negotiations, Irish Whiskey, Irish Cream and Irish Poteen, which are that can be produced anywhere on the island of Ireland, will continue to be fully protected in the EU as well as the U.K,” the government said in London on Monday.

The EU closely guards its geographical indicator system, whereby names capture the origin and reputation of a product. So for example, a Slovakian distiller can’t sell its produce as Irish whiskey just as a Spanish wine maker can’t make champagne. The EU protects Irish whiskey made on both sides of the border as it does champagne in France or parma ham in Italy.