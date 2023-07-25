(Bloomberg) -- IRobot Corp. tumbled after Amazon.com Inc. lowered the price it’s paying for the Roomba maker to $51.75 per share from $61 per share.

IRobot has entered into a $200 million financing facility to fund its ongoing operations, the companies said in a statement. That prompted Amazon to change the price to offset the planned increase in iRobot’s net debt.

IRobot shares fell about 10.5% to $42 in New York, while Amazon was largely unchanged.

The new financing facility was provided by the private equity firm Carlyle Group Inc.

IRobot’s sales surged during the pandemic as housebound families looked for faster ways to clean their residences. But demand for the company’s products has since waned. In May, iRobot reported sales and earnings per share that missed estimates. Meanwhile, rivals have been rolling out their own robot cleaning machines, prompting the company to file patent infringement lawsuits.

“Securing financing to increase our credit facility is a critical component in our mission to continue developing helpful products that make customers’ lives easier,” said iRobot Chief Executive Officer Colin Angle.

Since Amazon announced the transaction last August, the Federal Trade Commission and European regulators have been probing the deal.

(Updated with context in fifth paragraph. shares.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.