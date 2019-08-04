(Bloomberg) -- Iron ore has gone from high-flier to sinking star in a matter of weeks. The commodity that lit up the first half with a stunning rally dropped back below $100 a ton as supplies pick up, mills’ profitability falls and investors dump raw materials amid the escalating trade war.

Most-active futures in Singapore, which retreated 10% last week, lost as much as 4.9% to $98.06 a ton, while the contract on the Dalian Commodity Exchange sank further after dropping into bear market territory last week.

Iron ore’s fortunes have shifted as the drivers that aided gains in the first half -- a global supply squeeze coupled with booming demand -- have weakened. Brazil’s Vale SA has been restoring more mine capacity after its fatal dam burst, with cargo volumes climbing and mainland port holdings bouncing back. At the same time there are growing headwinds to consumption in top user China, with a gauge of mills’ profitability turning negative.

The escalating trade war between the U.S. and China has dented investors’ appetite for raw materials, and the rise in tensions comes on the heels of data highlighting a manufacturing slowdown in key markets. Global steel output dropped in June on-month, with declines seen in nations including China, Germany, the U.S., Russia and India, according to the World Steel Association.

Ore for September was 4.5% lower at $98.50 a ton in Singapore at 9:46 a.m., heading for the lowest close since June 10. Benchmark spot material has also suffered as the negatives stacked up, collapsing to $107.65 a ton on Friday. That’s down from a five-year high of $127.15 last month.

Bearish Signals

Among recent market signals:

Port inventories of ore in China expanded 1.5% to 121.05 million tons last week, rising for a third week, according to Shanghai SteelHome E-Commerce Co. Holdings of material from Australia and Brazil both climbed, with ore from the South American nation rising 5%.

Shipments from Brazil climbed to 34.3 million tons last month, according to government figures. That’s up 17% from June, and the highest total this year. Vale said it expects a better second half.

A Bloomberg gauge of profitability at mainland blast furnace operators has turned negative, dropping to the lowest level since 2017. China accounts for more than half of global steel supply.

Both banks and ore users have said they expect prices to ease. Among forecasters, Morgan Stanley sees $90 in the fourth quarter, saying Chinese demand will gradually retreat while supplies gain.

Declines in futures in Singapore and Dalian have been given added impetus as markets are backwardated, with lower prices further out, so rolls between contracts as interest and volumes shift forward amplify moves in a falling market.

While lower prices aren’t good news for top miners including Vale, Rio Tinto Group, BHP Group and Fortescue Metals Group Ltd., they remain substantially higher than a year earlier and well above their costs of production.

--With assistance from Ranjeetha Pakiam and Martin Ritchie.

To contact Bloomberg News staff for this story: Jake Lloyd-Smith in Singapore at jlloydsmith@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Phoebe Sedgman at psedgman2@bloomberg.net, Jake Lloyd-Smith

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.