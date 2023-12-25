(Bloomberg) -- Iron ore futures edged up near a 10-month high as traders keep a close eye on China’s steel outlook for the next year.

The steelmaking material traded near $140 a ton, close to the highest intraday level since late February. Futures have rallied almost 40% since early August as Chinese steel production looks poised for its first annual gain in three years.

Supplies are expected to tighten in the last quarter of the year, and traders are monitoring signs that Chinese authorities will redouble efforts to stave off a collapse in the property market.

Iron ore gained 0.5% to $139.15 a ton at 10:37 a.m. in Singapore. Futures in Dalian were up 0.8%, while steel contracts in Shanghai advanced. Base metals on the Shanghai Exchange also advanced.

