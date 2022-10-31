(Bloomberg) -- Iron ore slumped more than 7% on Monday to touch its lowest since early 2019, extending a long rout as factory data in China added to demand pessimism.

The raw material for steel is heading for its worst month in more than a year as China’s economy shows few signs of a decisive recovery and its steelmakers face deepening losses. China’s official gauge of factory activity for October missed estimates and pointed to a contraction.

The property crisis and Covid Zero measures in China have weighed heavily on construction, and steel demand hasn’t posted the kind of bounce normally expected for what should be a busier season. Futures have also suffered as sentiment sours across Chinese markets in the aftermath of the Communist Party congress.

Steelmakers in the world’s top producer are having a tough time, with margins being squeezed as prices for key products like rebar and hot-rolled coil tumble. That tends to put pressure on raw materials prices as mills try to stem losses, and a China steel PMI for October pointed to a considerable contraction of output.

Still, Citigroup Inc. analysts including Jack Shang said in a note that construction demand may have bottomed out, and that the steel sector is set to benefit with resumption of building activities. Iron ore futures have more than halved from this year’s peak.

Futures fell as much as 7.1% to $75 a ton, its lowest since January 2019, before paring declines to trade at $79.50 by 11:08 a.m. local time. Futures in Dalian dropped 1.5% while rebar in Shanghai sank to its lowest in more than two years.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.