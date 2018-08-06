Iron Ore Surges, Copper Sags as Investors See Different Fortunes

(Bloomberg) -- It’s a tale of two metals that are fundamental to China’s outlook: while iron ore’s on a tear, copper is under heavy pressure.

In Singapore, SGX AsiaClear iron ore futures spiked toward $70 a metric ton, trading 2.8 percent higher at $69.56 at 8:13 a.m. in London. By contrast, copper sagged 1.3 percent to $6,128.50 a ton on the London Metal Exchange.

The divergence highlights the metals’ different concerns. Copper’s lost ground in the past two months as trade tensions surge, denting the outlook for economic growth. By contrast, iron ore’s made headway, aided by a pollution crackdown in China that’s supporting demand for higher-quality material.

