(Bloomberg) -- Iron ore rallied to its highest since June 2022, showing Beijing’s efforts to stem the property market’s decline in recent months may be paying dividends.

Futures in Singapore rose above $140 amid thin trading on Tuesday. Optimism is building that China’s economic recovery and its steel-intensive property sector are finally gaining momentum, after a subdued post-pandemic reopening in the past year disappointed investors.

On Thursday, China’s biggest state-owned banks launched this year’s third round of rate cuts as authorities boost efforts to lift economic activity. The salvo comes after Beijing in November announced a 1 trillion yuan ($127 billion) plan to boost urban revitalization, providing relief for the steel-intensive property sector amid a wave of developer defaults.

Iron ore climbed 1.16% to $140.05 a ton at 2:18 p.m. in Singapore. Futures in Dalian were 1.9% higher, while steel rebar and hot-rolled coil both advanced in Shanghai.

