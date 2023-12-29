Iron Ore to Cap Volatile Year With First Annual Gain Since 2020

(Bloomberg) -- Iron ore looks poised to end a volatile year with its first annual gain since 2020, after it stomped past its 18-month high earlier this week.

Futures in Singapore held around $140 a ton on the last trading day of the year on expectations that Chinese steel consumption will rise as Beijing boosts support for its embattled property sector and embarks on more fiscal support for the economy.

Steel mills will also need to restock historically low iron ore inventories, creating more pressure on supply.

Iron ore climbed 1% to $140.05 a ton as of 1:07 p.m. in Singapore, pushing the annual gain to 20%. Futures in Dalian traded 1.2% higher while steel rebar futures also advanced in Shanghai.

