(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Internal Revenue Service issued guidelines Friday for employers about how to defer payroll taxes for their employees, following through on a move by the Trump administration to offer coronavirus relief in the absence of a deal with Congress.

The guidance implements President Donald Trump’s order to delay the due date for payroll taxes for millions of workers from Sept. 1 through the end of the year. Come next year, the taxes will need to be paid by April 30, however -- unless Congress votes to forgive the liabilities, the release showed.

Unless lawmakers do step up, the guidance says employers must withhold the taxes from the employees from Jan. 1 through April 30, meaning that workers will have double the payroll taxes taken from their paychecks next year to pay back the deferred portion.

If necessary, the company “may make arrangements to otherwise collect the total applicable taxes from the employee,” the release said.

