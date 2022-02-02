(Bloomberg) -- The Internal Revenue Service is adding about 1,200 employees to its rolls to help the agency navigate what will likely be one of the most challenging tax filing seasons in years, according to a person familiar with the plans.

The new temporary employees, who have previous IRS experience, include new customer customer service representatives and tax examiners. They will be brought in over the coming weeks and stay on through the fall, according to the person, who was granted anonymity to discuss the preparations.

The influx of additional help comes as the IRS began this filing season with a backlog of close to 10 million unprocessed returns from previous years, compared to fewer than 1 million in normal years. Taxpayers have complained that they are still waiting for resolutions of disputes over refunds from the 2020 tax season.

The new employees could help mitigate what the IRS has warned could be a frustrating period for taxpayers. Agency officials said Americans could experience delays in receiving their refunds this year, particularly if there are errors on their forms. The agency is encouraging people to carefully check their tax returns before submitting them, in addition to filing electronically and requesting a direct deposit for the best chance of receiving refunds within the typical 21-day waiting period.

This tax season is likely to be one of the most complicated in recent years. Taxpayers will use their forms to reconcile any missing coronavirus stimulus payments or child tax credit amounts. Additionally, a wave of new businesses created in 2021 means that that more owners will be filing lengthier forms.

IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig has said the delays are tied to pandemic-related closures of agency offices that led to lengthy delays in processing paper tax returns. He also said that Congress should allocate more money for the agency in order for it to hire the staff and invest in the systems it needs to make the tax system more efficient. Democratic lawmakers are pushing for $80 billion in additional funding for the agency over a decade, an amount Republicans have said is too much.

“You want the IRS to be successful,” Rettig, who was appointed by President Donald Trump, said last month. “You want roads, you want education, you want peace and freedom.”

The IRS has had its budget cut several times in the past 10 years, and has some of the lowest staffing levels in decades. During the 2021 tax season, there were fewer than 15,000 people to handle more than 240 million calls taxpayers made to the agency, or roughly one person to handle every 16,000 calls received, according to the IRS.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.