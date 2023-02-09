(Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to In The City on Apple podcastsSubscribe to In The City on SpotifyThe UK retail industry is having a difficult time of it. And when it comes to some high street brands, that’s an understatement. Similar to the US and Europe, retailers across Britain are dealing with soaring borrowing costs, shrinking savings accounts and a cost-of-living crisis that’s limiting consumer spending. This means more retailers may soon be on the brink of insolvency.In this week’s episode of In the City, hosts David Merritt and Francine Lacqua are joined by reporters Katie Linsell and Giulia Morpurgo, who discuss big names that have already gone bust—like Matalan and Paperchase—and others that may be at risk.

The latest wave of stress will separate the strong from the weak, explains Morpurgo. During the first years of the pandemic, retailers could tap into government support and access new bonds at low interest rates. That’s not the case anymore. But as Linsell explains, times of distress spell opportunity for some. In this case, it’s alternative lenders who are jumping in where banks won’t.

Private equity firms are also expected to start circling UK retailers again because they can be bought at cheaper prices. “They just have to be ready to digest a lot of risk, and pick and choose which ones they believe can have a healthier outlook,” Morpurgo says.

