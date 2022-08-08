Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on the iHeartRadio App

(Bloomberg) -- Stacy-Marie used to argue that you could divide folks into two categories: people who play video games, and people who don’t. Gaming is bigger, in revenue terms worldwide, than the film and television industries combined. It’s also a complex universe dealing that often involves hard and necessary conversations around who benefits, as well as work and labor conditions and (as always) intellectual property. Add blockchain and NFTs into the mix, and it gets even more complicated. Or does it?

Bloomberg reporter Cecilia D'Anastasio joins this episode to discuss how crypto is showing up in video games, and why much of the gaming community against using blockchain and NFTs.

