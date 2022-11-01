(Bloomberg) -- An independent lab found that 70% of dry shampoos tested had potentially dangerous levels of benzene, a carcinogen.

Read More: Cancer-Causing Toxin Found in Dry Shampoos Still on Store Shelves, Study Shows

The lab, Valisure, found some of the highest levels in Not Your Mother’s, Batiste, Sun Bum and John Paul Mitchell Systems. Unilever recalled Dove, Bed Head, Tresemme and Suave dry shampoos for benzene on Oct. 18, while Procter & Gamble did the same with itsPantene and Herbal Essences dry shampoos in December. So what brands are safe to use? Valisure didn’t find any detectable levels of benzene in tests of these products. To be sure, Valisure detected benzene in some brands’ products but not others, so while items on this list are more likely to be safe, they aren’t a sure thing.

If you want to use a product to absorb oil, the safest thing to use is a powder. If you prefer a spray, these are possibly safe alternatives to some of the top sellers:

American Crew

Techseries Boost Spray Dry Shampoo

American Crew

Techseries Boost Spray Dry Shampoo

COLAB

Dry Shampoo Original Fragrance,

Dry Shampoo Paradise Fragrance

Dry Shampoo Unicorn Fragrance

Nioxin

Instant Fullness Dry Cleanser

Awapuhi by Paul Mitchell

Wild Ginger Repair Dry Shampoo Foam

Philosophy

Pure Grace Dry Shampoo

Amazing Grace Dry Shampoo

Fresh Cream Dry Shampoo

Raw Sugar

Volume Dry Shampoo Watermelon + Lychee

SGX NYC

Dry Touch Volumizing Dry Shampoo

Happy Place Nourishing Dry Shampoo

Virtue

Re Refresh Dry Shampoo

Wella

EIMI Dry Me Dry Shampoo

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.