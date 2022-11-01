Nov 1, 2022
Is My Dry Shampoo Safe? Try These Alternative Brands
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- An independent lab found that 70% of dry shampoos tested had potentially dangerous levels of benzene, a carcinogen.
Read More: Cancer-Causing Toxin Found in Dry Shampoos Still on Store Shelves, Study Shows
The lab, Valisure, found some of the highest levels in Not Your Mother’s, Batiste, Sun Bum and John Paul Mitchell Systems. Unilever recalled Dove, Bed Head, Tresemme and Suave dry shampoos for benzene on Oct. 18, while Procter & Gamble did the same with itsPantene and Herbal Essences dry shampoos in December. So what brands are safe to use? Valisure didn’t find any detectable levels of benzene in tests of these products. To be sure, Valisure detected benzene in some brands’ products but not others, so while items on this list are more likely to be safe, they aren’t a sure thing.
If you want to use a product to absorb oil, the safest thing to use is a powder. If you prefer a spray, these are possibly safe alternatives to some of the top sellers:
American Crew
Techseries Boost Spray Dry Shampoo
American Crew
Techseries Boost Spray Dry Shampoo
COLAB
Dry Shampoo Original Fragrance,
Dry Shampoo Paradise Fragrance
Dry Shampoo Unicorn Fragrance
Nioxin
Instant Fullness Dry Cleanser
Awapuhi by Paul Mitchell
Wild Ginger Repair Dry Shampoo Foam
Philosophy
Pure Grace Dry Shampoo
Amazing Grace Dry Shampoo
Fresh Cream Dry Shampoo
Raw Sugar
Volume Dry Shampoo Watermelon + Lychee
SGX NYC
Dry Touch Volumizing Dry Shampoo
Happy Place Nourishing Dry Shampoo
Virtue
Re Refresh Dry Shampoo
Wella
EIMI Dry Me Dry Shampoo
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.