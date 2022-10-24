Listen to Bloomberg Crypto on the iHeartRadio App

(Bloomberg) -- September is usually a bad month for crypto. In fact, it’s been a down month for the past five years. But for Bitcoin proponents, October looked more promising -- the month of pumpkins and Halloween has typically been one of the best months for Bitcoin price gains. Advocates have been crossing their fingers that the same pattern will repeat this year, especially as Bitcoin’s total market share has risen to 48%, its highest since 2017. To better understand the dynamics at play, Bloomberg reporters Hannah Miller and Vildana Hajric join this episode.

