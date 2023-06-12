(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve’s aggressive tightening of monetary policy is meant to fight inflation. But that only works if companies don’t engage in price gouging. Both corporate mark-ups and profit margins have risen rapidly since the pandemic. So, does the Fed need to keep going? Madison Mills explains the latest outlook from a Bloomberg survey of professional and retail investors. (Corrects characterization of poll asking about inflation and price hikes.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.