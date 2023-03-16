(Bloomberg) -- Subscribe to Trillions on Apple PodcastsSubscribe to Trillions on Spotify

In barely a week, three banks a lot of people had never heard of—Silvergate, Silicon Valley and Signature—suddenly became toast. The US government found itself playing backstop to prevent an escalation as whipsawed investors hoped the worst was over.

But is it? And in what kind of funds can these banks stocks be found? How will they affect performance? Hint: It would have been a good week to short some of Jim Cramer’s top picks.

On this episode of Trillions, Eric Balchunas and Joel Weber speak with reporter Katie Greifeld and Athanasios Psarofagis and James Seyffart of Bloomberg Intelligence. They discuss which exchange-traded funds saw the most action and why, the impact on returns and volume, and some of the less obvious ripple effects.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.