Is This What an Inflation Apocalypse Looks Like? Here’s What the Data Show

(Bloomberg) -- Is this what an inflation apocalypse looks like? Digging into Wednesday’s UK inflation data does not paint a very happy picture for the economy and begs the question whether high inflation may end up being the cure for high inflation.

These are certainly eye-watering, superlative-prompting inflation rates that will inevitably dampen discretionary spending and weigh on growth. Sure, the labor market may remain tight, but aggregate real wages are negative, with the increase more than double the pace of basic wage growth.

Looking at some of the details:

The consumer price index rose 9% year-on-year for April, the highest inflation rate in the data dating back to 1989. The total contribution from energy (including fuel) to the headline growth in prices rose to 3.2 percentage points, with pressure from core goods leveling off somewhat.

For producer-price inflation, annual input prices showed the highest rate since the series began. Nine out of 10 product groups showed upward contributions to the output prices annual rate, with food products adding 3.05 percentage points

Runaway inflation inevitably merges with political discourse and finger pointing. As we know, ex-post arguments are easy to construct but are usually not that constructive. There is no robust hypothetical alternative scenario or counterfactual conditional argument that serves any purpose or fixes any problems at present.

White Flag

What we can infer is that, as expected by the Bank of England, inflation rates may go higher before lower. Brexit tensions are back, reintroducing another unknown into the UK’s trade picture, and food-security concerns may become a broader, more global issue -- factors that add more uncertainty into an already delicate economic environment.

It doesn’t help that the BOE is verbally waving a white flag with higher rates having little (if any) immediate effect on energy prices, war outcomes and supply-chain dysfunction.

Attention will likely return to the effects on growth, with gilts bull-steepening and the pound offered. The bigger question is how many more hikes are needed if an income squeeze is already slowing the economy? The market says a cumulative 125 basis points of tightening by year-end. The BOE is certainly in an unenviable position, facing tough questions with unfortunately no clear answers.

