(Bloomberg) -- On What'd You Miss this Week, Scarlet Fu, Joe Weisenthal, Caroline Hyde, and Romaine Bostick spoke with Peter Rawlinson, Chief Technology Officer at Lucid Motors, about their plan to take on Elon Musk. The electric vehicle company had recently been in dire financial straits, but received a lifeline this week. Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund signed an agreement to invest over a billion dollars in the firm. Rawlinson explained how the funding would get their first model on the road in two years, and why they would be "the world's first true luxury EV." The distinction comes down to the interior, according to Rawlinson.

Sean Stiefel, founder and portfolio manager at Navy Capital, joined to discuss why institutional investors have their sights set on the marijuana market. Despite the uncertainty of the industry, it is a chance he says he could not afford to pass up. "This is one of the greatest opportunities we're going to see in our lifetime," Stiefel said. "There's not a lot of five hundred billion dollar industries out there period. Let alone one that's effectively starting from scratch."

Terry Duffy, CME Group Chairman and CEO, came on for an exclusive and wide ranging interview. The head of world's biggest derivatives exchange addressed a recent report from the New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood that raised some major red flags about three of the cryptocurrency exchanges that help power CME's Bitcoin futures market and criticized the lack of formal policies on market manipulation.

Then Bloomberg Opinion columnist Sarah Halzack came on to talk about why unlimited soup, salad and breadsticks could be the secret recipe for quarterly growth. Darden Restaurants, the parent company of Olive Garden, is on an earnings tear - notching their sixteenth consecutive quarter of growth. Halzack discussed her piece about why the sit-down chain was staying afloat in a competitive market of fast-casual alternatives.

To contact the authors of this story: Ali Donaldson in Washington at adonaldson16@bloomberg.netDoni Holloway in New York at dholloway24@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.