Is Web3 Really Going That Great?

(Bloomberg) -- Perhaps you’ve heard of Molly White. The software engineer and crypto skeptic has been profiled in the Washington Post, Fast Company, and the Boston Globe.

She has more than 80,000 followers on her personal Twitter account, and more than 100,000 on an account called “web3 is going just great.” It is, as you might guess, a chronicle of all the ways that web3 is not going so well.

Molly White joins this episode to talk through her skepticism of digital assets.

