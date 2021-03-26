(Bloomberg) -- Colombia’s Interconexion Electrica SA plans to sell its telecommunication and information technology unit as it looks to focus on its core businesses of power transmission and road concessions.

The sale of 100% of the shares in InterNexa, expected to happen this year will be carried out in two stages, the company said in a statement. The first stage will be open to employees and pension funds, and the second to other investors.

The sale takes advantage of high investor appetite for telecommunications and IT in the region, the company said in its statement. In turn, it will allow ISA to focus on businesses that are more adjusted to its investment profile, it added.

Chief Executive Officer Bernardo Vargas has said the utility is expanding its network of power transmission lines in Latin America to provide a backbone for the increase in renewable energy in the region. Earlier this year, ISA closed a deal for the acquisition of Brazil’s Piratininga-Bandeirantes Transmissora de Energia for approximately $277 million and last year bought Orazul Energy Group in Peru, allowing it to increase its share in the Andean nation’s electricity transmission to more than 70%.

Shares in ISA rose 1.1% in Bogota trading to 22,870 pesos.

ISA also operates more than 1,000 kilometers of highways in Colombia and Chile, according to a company presentation.

The Colombian government is in talks with state-oil company Ecopetrol SA for the sale of its 51.4% stake in ISA, which is worth around $4 billion.

