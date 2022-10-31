(Bloomberg) -- Isbank, Turkey’s second largest lender by market value, called for a reversal of recent regulations that are forcing banks to hold an outsized amount of government debt, a rare act of public criticism aimed at policymakers.

Turkiye Is Bankasi AS Chief Executive Officer Hakan Aran said at a finance conference in Istanbul that the regulations are putting at risk both the banking system and the success of Turkey’s so-called new economy model championed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Bankers Grill Erdogan’s Lieutenants Over Risky Debt Build-Up (1)

Among Aran’s audience at Monday’s event was Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati, who heard similar concerns voiced by senior Turkish bankers at a closed-door meeting last week. The fact that a prominent banking executive repeated those concerns at a public forum shows the extent of unease over the toll recent policies might take on Turkey’s economy.

“Policies implemented are exacerbating fragilities and banking industry risks,” Aran said. “Macroprudential measures are preventing policies foreseen by Turkey’s new economy model,” which requires increased lending to industries earning foreign-exchange.

Problem Regulation

At issue is a strategy by the central bank in recent months to encourage purchases of lira bonds by lenders, an approach it then complemented with a series of unconventional rate cuts starting in August. The need to hold additional securities left bank portfolios bloated with government debt just as the lira slumped to a record and inflation soared to levels last seen over two decades ago.

That policy and forcing customer savings away from foreign currencies “risk the stability of financial system,” Aran said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.