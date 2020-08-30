(Bloomberg) -- Support for Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party is holding at about 48% with the country’s former defense minister seen as the best candidate to succeed outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, according to the latest poll conducted by Kyodo News Agency.

Former defense minister Shigeru Ishiba is seen as most fit to succeed Abe as LDP party leader. Ishiba is one of several names floated as potential successors, who would also take over as prime minister until the elections in October 2021.

Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, resigned over health issues on Friday. In the Kyodo poll, a majority of 58% believed that his decision to step down was apt. The LDP currently holds 284 of 465 seats in the lower house, with the next national elections scheduled for

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.