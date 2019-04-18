(Bloomberg) -- ISIS claimed its first-ever attack in the Democratic Republic of Congo, SITE Intelligence director Rita Katz tweeted, citing the Islamic State’s news agency Amaq.

The alleged attack targeted the Congolese army in the town of Kamango near the Ugandan border, Katz wrote, adding that it would be a “major development considering ISIS’ recent growth across parts of the continent.”

Democratic Republic of Congo President Felix Tshisekedi said he’d join the global fight against the Islamic State when he stressed links between the Islamist group and the Allied Democratic Forces, a shadowy militia that has operated in Congo since the 1990s, during a visit to Washington last week.

