(Bloomberg) -- A Ugandan militia group linked to the Islamic State militants killed two foreign tourists and their local guide at a national park bordering the Democratic Republic of Congo, police said.

Security forces are “aggressively pursuing” members from the Allied Democratic Forces, who burnt the safari vehicle that tourists were using in the Queen Elizabeth National Park, the police said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

No further details were given.

ADF started its rebellion in western Uganda in the late 1990s before fleeing to eastern Congo from where authorities say they have planned numerous terror attacks against their home country.

Three years ago, the group’s leader Muhsin Baluku said the ADF had disbanded to become an autonomous Islamic State province. The US refers to the group as ISIS DRC, designating it as a terror organization.

The Ugandan authorities accused the group of attacking a school in western Uganda in June, in which at least 42 people, including students, were killed.

