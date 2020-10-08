(Bloomberg) -- Islamist insurgents released Mali’s main opposition leader, Soumaila Cisse, following his abduction in March while campaigning for parliamentary elections.

The 70-year-old was freed alongside a French aid worker and two Italian citizens, the office of the prime minister said in a statement. The four were being flown from the northern town of Tessalit near the Algerian border to arrive in the capital, Bamako, on Thursday.

Civil-society groups earlier this year criticized the government for not doing enough to obtain the release of Cisse, whose vehicle was ambushed near the desert city of Timbuktu. The French aid worker, 75-year-old Sophie Petronin, was seized four years ago, while the Italians had been held by jihadists for about two years.

Jihadist groups with links to al-Qaeda and Islamic State have targeted mainly westerners for abductions for years and are believed to have financed many of their operations with ransom. At least 200 militants were freed earlier this week in exchange for the four hostages, a government spokesman said by phone.

