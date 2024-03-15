(Bloomberg) -- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban vowed to “occupy” the European Union as part of what he envisioned would be a far-right surge in the EU-wide elections this year.

Speaking to supporters on Revolution Day in Hungary, Orban compared the world’s biggest trading bloc to empires of the past that held sway in Hungary, including the Soviet Union. He called on voters to “rebel” and rally behind him.

“If we want to maintain Hungary’s freedom and sovereignty, we have no other choice but to occupy Brussels,” Orban said on Friday on the steps of the National Museum in Budapest. He said he knew “how to change the European Union.”

Voters will in June elect representatives to the European Parliament, which in turn will influence the leadership of the EU’s executive. Orban, who’s been a trailblazer for aspiring nationalists, is betting that far-right parties may win enough votes to wield greater influence. Hungary has received more than $100 billion in aid from Brussels since it joined the EU.

The five-term prime minister has become the black sheep of the bloc and increasingly the NATO military alliance for his pro-Russia rhetoric, including a call for Western countries to cut off funding to Ukraine more than two years after Moscow’s invasion.

Orban has tried to torpedo EU aid to Kyiv and slow-walked NATO expansion to the Nordics, which was prompted by security concerns in Finland and Sweden over Russia’s belligerence.

The EU has withheld two-thirds of the €30 billion in Hungary’s funding it had suspended in a bid to rein in Orban after an unprecedented power consolidation that saw him extend his influence over the media, large swaths of the economy and parts of the court system.

The US is also growing anxious, particularly about Hungary’s ties with Russia, US Ambassador to Hungary David Pressman said in a speech on Thursday.

“These legitimate security concerns – shared by Hungary’s thirty-one Allies – cannot be ignored,” Pressman said at a conference marking the 25th anniversary of Hungary’s entry into the now 32-member NATO. “We will have to decide how best to protect our security interests, which, as Allies, should be our collective security interests.”

