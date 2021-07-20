(Bloomberg) -- People told to isolate by the National Health Service contact-tracing mobile app can choose to ignore the advice because it’s not legally binding, a U.K. minister said, contradicting Boris Johnson’s Covid policy.

“It is up to individuals and employers” whether they isolate after being “pinged” by the NHS Covid app because they came into close contact with a coronavirus case, Business Minister Paul Scully told Times Radio on Tuesday. The government is not “mandating” how people should respond to the app, which is there to help individuals make “informed decisions,” he said.

The remarks risk undermining government efforts to control soaring infection rates, after pandemic restrictions were lifted across England on Monday.

More than 1.7 million people are estimated to be in quarantine at home, sparking warnings from employers over staff shortages. Johnson told the public on Monday it is “essential to keep up the system of test, trace and isolate,” regardless of how “frustrating” it is to get “pinged.”

But Scully said people should pay close attention to the rules, which say people are legally required to isolate only if they have been contacted directly by NHS Test and Trace staff or if they’re claiming isolation payments.

Simply receiving a notification that a person has come into close contact with a case via their bluetooth-enabled NHS Covid-19 phone app does not mean isolation is legally enforceable, he said.

“By backing out of mandating a lot of things, we’re encouraging people to really get the data in their own hands, to be able to make decisions -- what’s best for them, whether they’re an employer or an employee,” he said.

