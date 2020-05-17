(Bloomberg) --

Israel plans to let nearly 82,000 Palestinian workers return to Israeli construction sites, which would provide a boost to both economies struggling with the coronavirus outbreak.

Israel began restricting the entry of Palestinian laborers in March as part of its broader effort to contain the virus. The limitations will be eased as of May 31, according to a statement from Israel’s Ministry of Construction and Housing.

About 13,000 Palestinians are currently at work in Israel, staying in temporary housing in order to minimize contact with other people, the ministry said. Around 100,000 Palestinians were working in Israel and in Jewish settlements before the pandemic, and they accounted for a significant portion of the West Bank economy.

