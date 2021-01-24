(Bloomberg) -- Israel has agreed to let the U.S. deploy Israeli-made Iron Dome missile defense systems in its military bases in the Persian Gulf, Europe, and elsewhere in Asia, the Haaretz newspaper reported.

The unidentified Israeli security officials cited in the report declined to reveal where the batteries will be deployed, the newspaper said. Two have already been delivered, according to Haaretz.

The systems in the Middle East are intended to defend U.S. forces in the Gulf from attacks by Iran and its proxies, the officials said. The U.S. will deploy batteries in eastern Europe out of concern Russia could try to attack U.S. forces or strategic infrastructure in those countries, the Israeli officials said.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. , the Israeli company that developed the system with partners, will open a production line in the U.S. with Massachusetts-based defense contractor Raytheon Technologies Corp. to produce batteries for the American military and other countries in Europe, the Gulf, and Asia, Haaretz said.

