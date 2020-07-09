(Bloomberg) -- Israel announced new measures to help workers and businesses through the Covid-19 pandemic, almost doubling the size of its economic stimulus plan as the country is hit by a second wave of the disease.

Expanded unemployment benefits will remain in place through June 2021 while the jobless rate stays above 10%, as part of a relief program worth about 90 billion shekels ($26 billion), Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Israel Katz told reporters late Thursday. Previously announced emergency support measures amounted to roughly 100 billion shekels.

Israel has seen a resurgence of coronavirus cases as it sought to re-open its economy, reversing job gains and sending unemployment back up to 21%. The government has reimposed partial lockdowns, and its new plan acknowledges that the economy will need help over a longer period. It also includes grants of up to 7,500 shekels a month for contractors and business owners that will also continue through the first half of next year.

“What’s needed now is a continuous program that provides economic certainty for the coming year,” Netanyahu said at the press conference Thursday evening. “It’s a safety net for all Israeli citizens.”

Most of the aid announced in the plan will be in the form of direct budgetary spending, while 30 billion shekels will come in credit and loans, Katz said. Officials also promised to speed up the delivery of crisis aid, following public complaints that it has been slow to arrive.

Matching the government’s boost to fiscal stimulus, the central bank also expanded its monetary easing this week. The Bank of Israel said on Monday that it would begin purchasing corporate bonds for the first time, on top of other initiatives including a 50 billion-shekel program of quantitative easing.

Read More: Facing New Virus Hit, Bank of Israel Enters Uncharted Market

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.