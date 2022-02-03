(Bloomberg) -- Israel and Bahrain signed a defense cooperation agreement, expanding formal ties established in 2020 between the two countries.

The memorandum of understanding “will support any future cooperation” in areas such as intelligence and “industrial collaboration,” according to a statement from Israel’s Defense Ministry on Thursday. The agreement was signed during a visit by Defense Minister Benny Gantz, the first official trip to the country by an Israeli defense minister.

