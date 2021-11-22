(Bloomberg) -- Israel, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and the U.S. have signed a memorandum of understanding for cross-border water and solar energy transactions.

Under the deal, Jordan will export 600 megawatts of solar energy to Israel plus additional storage, while Israel will examine the export of up to 200 million cubic meters of desalinated water in exchange, according to a statement from Israel’s energy ministry on Monday.

The solar energy sites will be built in Jordan, while the desalination plants would be built in Israel, according to the agreement signed in Dubai in a ceremony attended by U.S. climate envoy John Kerry. The sides plan on finalizing the agreement’s details next year.

