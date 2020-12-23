Israel and Morocco Sign Deal to Promote Financial Collaboration

(Bloomberg) -- The Israeli and Moroccan Finance Ministries signed an agreement to collaborate on finance and investment Tuesday evening as both countries begin the process of formally establishing ties.

Officials agreed to work together on lowering barriers to investment, sharing information on financial regulation and preventing money laundering and terror financing, according to a statement from Israel’s Finance Ministry.

