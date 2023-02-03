(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s foreign minister made a surprise visit to Sudan on Thursday and the two countries say they are taking steps toward normalizing relations, the latest easing of tension between the Jewish state and a Muslim nation.

After the visit, Foreign Minister Eli Cohen of Israel said the goal is to sign a peace agreement with the African nation later this year. He spoke after returning from Khartoum, where the parties finalized the text of the accord. The signing ceremony is expected to take place after the transfer of power in Sudan to a civilian government. It’s not clear where it will be held, the foreign ministry said. In an earlier statement, the ministry had suggested it might be in Washington.

“Today’s visit to Sudan lays the foundations for a historic peace agreement with a strategic Arab and Muslim country,” Cohen said. “The peace agreement between Israel and Sudan will promote regional stability and contribute to the national security of the State of Israel.”

He added that it will help Israel establish relations with other countries in Africa.

Sudan’s state-run SUNA news agency reported that Cohen met with Sudanese military leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, signaling the deepening ties between the two countries. Cohen discussed potential cooperation in areas including security, energy and agriculture.

The events represented a resumption of a process that began more than two years ago as part of what became known as the Abraham Accords.

In October 2020, Sudanese authorities agreed in principle to recognize Israel, shortly after then-President Donald Trump signaled the U.S. planned to remove Sudan’s 27-year designation as a state sponsor of terrorism. Three months later, Sudan signed a section of the Abraham Accords in the presence of then-US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

However, unlike the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, it did not sign the corresponding document related to Israel. Sudan’s transitional government, in which civilians and military figures shared power, subsequently gave mixed signals on the pace of normalization.

Since independence in 1956, no government of Muslim-majority Sudan had previously recognized Israel. Khartoum was the scene of a 1967 Arab League summit that issued the so-called “Three Nos” to Israel: no peace, no recognition and no negotiations.

Israel, which will celebrate its 75th anniversary this spring, was isolated for most of its existence as its Arab and Muslim neighbors promoted policies of solidarity with the Palestinians displaced by the state’s founding. Most of the developing world shunned Israel.

Only Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994 signed peace with it, and even then relations were chilly and strained.

But events over the past decade — especially Israel’s economic, technological and military growth, the rise of Iran and the reduced regional profile of the US — have shifted perceptions and policies.

Meanwhile, the new government in Israel is the most right-wing in its history and violence has broken out recently around Jerusalem, causing some to wonder whether Israel’s pursuit of new alliances would be harmed. But it appears that the technology and muscle it can offer are so far outflanking the allegiance of fellow Muslims to the Palestinian cause.

(Updates with ministry statement on location for signing ceremony in second paragraph)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.