(Bloomberg) -- Israel applauded the cutoff of U.S. aid to the United Nations agency that supports millions of Palestinian refugees, saying the organization is “one of the central problems perpetuating” the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Palestinians said the move stokes regional terrorism.

“It would be wise to channel the money to other sources that will use it appropriately for the benefit of the people and not to perpetuate the conflict,” according to a statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office.

On Friday, the Trump administration said it will not make additional contributions to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees, calling it an “irredeemably flawed operation.” After making a $60 million contribution to the agency in January, the U.S. said it was no longer willing to shoulder the “very disproportionate share of the burden,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement. The U.S. provided more than $364 million in funding to UNRWA in 2017.

Whether the organization offers critical relief or hinders the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is a question of dueling narratives.

The organization administers to 5.4 million Palestinians in the Middle East, mainly in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, and allows unlimited generations of descendants to be classified as refugees in perpetuity. That’s a broader definition of refugee than offered to other displaced populations by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

Israel says UNRWA fuels the conflict with the Palestinians by transferring refugee status from generation to generation and giving cover to Palestinian intransigence. Critics have warned that the cutoff of assistance that goes for food, education and health care could deepen hardship while stoking unrest and strengthening radical Palestinian forces in the West Bank.

The militant Hamas group said the decision makes Trump the “enemy of our people.” A spokesman for Mahmoud Abbas, president of the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority, said the limited self-rule government would consider challenging the decision at the UN General Assembly and Security Council “to prevent the outbreak of unrest.”

“This American decision does not serve peace, but rather, promotes terrorism in the region,” spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said. He called the move “part of a series of American decisions and attitudes hostile to the Palestinian people” that includes the Trump administration’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. The Palestinians, who seek the Israeli-occupied eastern sector of the holy city for a capital, broke off contacts with the U.S. over that decision.

UNRWA, in a statement, expressed “deep regret and disappointment” at the U.S. announcement and rejected “in the strongest possible terms the criticism that UNRWA’s schools, health centers, and emergency assistance programs are “irredeemably flawed.”

Separately, Washington cut $200 million in bilateral aid to the Palestinians a week ago.

