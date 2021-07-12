(Bloomberg) -- Israel’s Health Ministry has granted permission to health providers to offer a third dose of the Pfizer Inc. - BioNTech SE coronavirus vaccine to immunocompromised patients, Channel 12 news reported Monday.

Patients eligible for the third dose include people who have undergone liver transplants and cancer patients receiving chemotherapy, the report said.

Pfizer Inc. announced on July 9 that it plans to request U.S. emergency authorization in August for a third booster dose for the general population, based on early data showing that it can sharply increase immune protection. U.S. health officials signaled they would take a cautious approach to potential booster shots, and emphasized that the currently available vaccines are effective.

