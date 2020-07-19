(Bloomberg) --

Israel’s cabinet approved a multinational accord to lay a pipeline that will facilitate the export to Europe of natural gas found in Israeli and Cypriot waters.

The $6 billion plan, formulated by the energy ministers of Israel, Cyprus, Greece and Italy, is for a 1,900-kilometer (1,181 miles) corridor that will link known and yet-to-be-discovered gas fields in the eastern Mediterranean basin with European markets through Cyprus, Greece and Italy. A survey of the route is currently being performed, with the aim of reaching a final investment decision within two years and completing the project by 2025.

Read more: Leaders From Israel, Cyprus, Greece Sign EastMed Gas Pipe Deal

The project has created friction with Turkey, which says it deprives Turkish Cypriots living in a breakaway state in northern Cyprus of proceeds from the island’s natural resources.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.