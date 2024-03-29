Israel Approves Next Round of Hostage Talks With Hamas

(Bloomberg) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has approved the next round of talks to free hostages still held by the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza.

Netanyahu approved sending a delegation from Mossad and Israel Security Agency to Cairo and Doha to continue negotiations, according to a statement from his office.

