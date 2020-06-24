(Bloomberg) --

Israel’s cabinet approved legislation allowing the domestic security agency to retrace the movement of coronavirus patients through phone-tracking technology, N12 television news reported on Wednesday.

“If needed, this tool, which will be fully monitored, will serve us in stopping the spread of the pandemic,” Prime Minister Benjamin said at the opening of the meeting.

Netanyahu Mulls Renewal of Controversial Covid-19 Tracking Tool

Algorithms and artificial intelligence have been mobilized around the world to fight a pandemic that’s threatening millions of lives. But there’s also the fear that surveillance measures normally used against terrorists and criminals will also be mobilized to track dissenters and infringe on individuals’ privacy.

Earlier in the year, Israel authorized the country’s domestic security agency to use counterterrorism tracking technology to follow the encounters of virus patients. Critics called it a dangerous precedent, and its use was discontinued after the outbreak tapered off.

