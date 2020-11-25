(Bloomberg) -- The Israeli government instructed the military to prepare for a possible military strike by the U.S. against Iran during the remainder of President Donald Trump’s term, Axios reported, citing unidentified Israeli officials.

The instructions were given because the officials anticipate “a very sensitive period” prior to the Jan. 20 inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, and not because of any intelligence or assessment that the U.S. will order a strike, the report said.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.